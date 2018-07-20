Kirby Co. (KEX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.44.

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Kirby to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Kirby and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

In other news, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 930 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $79,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,468 shares in the company, valued at $982,692.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 138,036 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $12,185,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,725.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,588 shares of company stock valued at $27,252,939. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $9,255,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $2,317,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 9.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $21,646,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Kirby has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $94.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $741.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.64 million. Kirby had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

