KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

KGFHY stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.15. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.41.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.