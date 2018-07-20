Kinder Morgan’s (KMI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their buy rating on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded Kinder Morgan from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.61 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.76.

Kinder Morgan traded down $0.24, hitting $17.75, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 465,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,606,178. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.65. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $21.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 121.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

