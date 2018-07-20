Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,444,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,160,000 after buying an additional 1,850,080 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 6,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 301,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 296,935 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,122,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,747,000 after buying an additional 294,774 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 478,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,117,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,060,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.93.

Shares of Kimberly Clark opened at $103.55 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $97.10 and a twelve month high of $125.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 398.41%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.05 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,546,672.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total transaction of $321,643.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

