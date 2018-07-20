KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $10.59 EPS.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.78 million. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FANG. ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 price target on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Diamondback Energy to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.88.

Shares of Diamondback Energy opened at $132.09 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $85.73 and a 12 month high of $138.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.98, for a total transaction of $342,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,106.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.