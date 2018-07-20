KeyCorp Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steel Dynamics in a report released on Sunday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ FY2018 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

STLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Steel Dynamics opened at $46.66 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 4.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 28.30%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, insider Theresa E. Wagler sold 17,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $856,016.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,496,146.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jurgen Dr Kolb sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $230,202.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,376.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,298 shares of company stock worth $1,266,868 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2,523.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 6,707.7% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

