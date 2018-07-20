Kenneth S. Goldman Sells 815 Shares of Everbridge Inc (EVBG) Stock

Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.95, for a total value of $40,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $53.42.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.61 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 42.59% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Everbridge by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 32,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 260,224 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. BidaskClub downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Everbridge to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Everbridge from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

