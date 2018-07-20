Kellogg (K) PT Raised to $79.00

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Buckingham Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kellogg from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kellogg from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Kellogg and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.56.

Shares of K stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 67.81% and a net margin of 11.10%. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $10,739,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Amit Banati sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $129,539.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,823.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 736,992 shares of company stock valued at $49,114,290. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 46,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 639.1% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 69,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 60,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Snacks, U.S. Specialty, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, and veggie foods.

