Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (KPTI) CEO Sells $182,700.00 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Kauffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 18th, Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $193,900.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics traded down $0.26, reaching $18.93, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 400,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,083. The company has a market capitalization of $933.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.74. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $20.39.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 million. equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KPTI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 3,679,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,385,000 after acquiring an additional 135,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,758,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,014,000 after acquiring an additional 118,912 shares during the period. venBio Select Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,524,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 65,920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,083,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

