Karyn Smith Sells 938 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $57,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Tuesday, June 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $209,193.60.

On Friday, May 18th, Karyn Smith sold 3,497 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $191,845.42.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Karyn Smith sold 1,988 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $101,328.36.

On Thursday, April 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,521 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $147,882.00.

TWLO stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $65.37.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $129.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.92 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 21.88%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,539,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 66,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.