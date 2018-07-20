Karyn Smith Sells 938 Shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $57,330.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Karyn Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,520 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $209,193.60.
- On Friday, May 18th, Karyn Smith sold 3,497 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $191,845.42.
- On Tuesday, May 15th, Karyn Smith sold 1,988 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total transaction of $101,328.36.
- On Thursday, April 19th, Karyn Smith sold 3,521 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $147,882.00.
TWLO stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $65.37.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyon Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,539,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 66,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.
