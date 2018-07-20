Kansas City Southern (KSU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $682.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS.

Shares of Kansas City Southern traded up $1.55, hitting $110.00, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 42,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $114.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Several analysts have commented on KSU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Loop Capital set a $127.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.15.

In related news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $32,391.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,811.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $228,451.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 9,893.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 162,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

