Kadant (KAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant (NYSE:KAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kadant Inc. is a leading supplier of a range of products and systems for the global papermaking and paper-recycling industries, including de-inking systems, stock-preparation equipment, water-management systems, and papermaking accessories. Through its majority-owned Thermo Fibergen subsidiary, the company also develops and commercializes composite building materials produced from natural fiber and recycled plastic. Kadant is a public subsidiary of Thermo Electron Corporation.(Press Release) “

Separately, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

NYSE KAI opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.10. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $75.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Kadant’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 11th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $188,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kadant by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

