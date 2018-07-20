JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,802 Shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (XOXO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in XO Group, Inc. Common Stock during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Aegis lifted their target price on XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised XO Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of XO Group, Inc. Common Stock opened at $34.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market cap of $888.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.96. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $17.49 and a 12 month high of $35.83.

XO Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:XOXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $38.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.57 million. XO Group, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.42%. equities analysts anticipate that XO Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Iorio Nic Di sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 139,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XO Group Inc provides multiplatform media and marketplace services to the wedding, pregnancy and parenting, and local entertainment markets primarily in the United States. It operates a network of Websites under various brands, including The Knot, which offers wedding resources and marketplaces through wedding Website and mobile apps, national and local wedding magazines, and nationally published books; and The Bump, a pregnancy and parenting brand that provides personalized information, content, and tools for navigating the journey from fertility to pregnancy and parenting through the toddler years.

