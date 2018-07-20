JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Edward Jones raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Vetr lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $123.29 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.54.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. traded up $1.45, reaching $111.34, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,160,670. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $382.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $114.61 per share, with a total value of $1,489,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 115,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

