JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. opened at $109.89 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $379.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $119.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other news, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd A. Combs bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,726.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,846,550 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 104.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 9,051,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634,515 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,427,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,926 shares during the last quarter. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,139,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 108.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,835,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

