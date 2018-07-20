JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Volvo AB Class B (CPH) (VOLV-B) a SEK 180 Price Target

Volvo AB Class B (CPH) (STO:VOLV-B) has been given a SEK 180 price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a SEK 135 price objective on shares of Volvo AB Class B (CPH) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a SEK 189 price objective on shares of Volvo AB Class B (CPH) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 185 target price on shares of Volvo AB Class B (CPH) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 125 target price on shares of Volvo AB Class B (CPH) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 172.90.

Shares of VOLV-B stock opened at SEK 150.65 on Friday. Volvo AB Class B has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

