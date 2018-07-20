JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 68,314 Shares of Archrock Partners (APLP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) by 525,492.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,327 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 68,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Archrock Partners were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $826,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $2,914,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $5,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Archrock Partners opened at $15.30 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Archrock Partners has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

Archrock Partners Profile

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

