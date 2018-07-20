JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (EVK) a €27.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €27.00 ($31.76) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVK. Warburg Research set a €37.60 ($44.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Societe Generale set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.44 ($40.52).

Evonik Industries opened at €31.78 ($37.39) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

