JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ) Position Lowered by Lourd Capital LLC

Lourd Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,099,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,652 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN opened at $27.36 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $23.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

