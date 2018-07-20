Jolley Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 374.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DWDP. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,164,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 776,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,315,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DowDuPont by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,460,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,981,000 after acquiring an additional 296,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 129,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $8,884,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew N. Liveris sold 268,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $18,503,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 518,095 shares of company stock worth $35,702,234. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.87. DowDuPont Inc has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $77.08.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.31 billion. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

DWDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DowDuPont from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on DowDuPont from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.13.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

