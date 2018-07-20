Jernigan Capital (JCAP) and Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) Critical Comparison

Jernigan Capital (NYSE: JCAP) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Jernigan Capital alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jernigan Capital and Retail Opportunity Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jernigan Capital 0 1 4 0 2.80 Retail Opportunity Investments 1 4 3 0 2.25

Jernigan Capital presently has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus target price of $19.92, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Jernigan Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Jernigan Capital is more favorable than Retail Opportunity Investments.

Dividends

Jernigan Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Retail Opportunity Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Jernigan Capital pays out 129.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Opportunity Investments pays out 68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Retail Opportunity Investments has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Retail Opportunity Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jernigan Capital 118.85% 6.59% 5.32% Retail Opportunity Investments 13.85% 2.98% 1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jernigan Capital and Retail Opportunity Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jernigan Capital $12.19 million 28.06 $14.55 million $1.08 16.98 Retail Opportunity Investments $273.26 million 7.90 $38.47 million $1.14 16.80

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Jernigan Capital. Retail Opportunity Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jernigan Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Jernigan Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Jernigan Capital has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Opportunity Investments has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jernigan Capital beats Retail Opportunity Investments on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc. is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value. The Jernigan Capital team has extensive experience in over 100 U.S. markets?from acquiring and managing self-storage properties to new self-storage development?providing JCAP with knowledge unmatched by any lender, broker or advisor to the sector. Jernigan Capital is the only source of construction and development capital focused solely on the self-storage sector.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet. ROIC is the largest publicly-traded, grocery-anchored shopping center REIT focused exclusively on the West Coast. ROIC is a member of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and has investment-grade corporate debt ratings from Moody's Investor Services and Standard & Poor's. Additional information is available at: www.roireit.net.

Receive News & Ratings for Jernigan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jernigan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.