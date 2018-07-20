Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2018 Earnings (PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2018 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. MED increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.68.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $182.97 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,189 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.49, for a total value of $8,099,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

