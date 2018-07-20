Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Newfield Exploration (NFX)

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newfield Exploration’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

NFX has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering downgraded Newfield Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Newfield Exploration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Newfield Exploration in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Newfield Exploration in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of Newfield Exploration opened at $29.33 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Newfield Exploration has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Newfield Exploration (NYSE:NFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Newfield Exploration had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Newfield Exploration will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newfield Exploration by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newfield Exploration in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newfield Exploration Company Profile

Newfield Exploration Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has operations principally in the Anadarko and Arkoma basins of Oklahoma, the Williston Basin of North Dakota, and the Uinta Basin of Utah.

