Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $75.39 Rating for ONE Gas (OGS)

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)‘s stock had its “$75.39” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS opened at $76.60 on Wednesday. ONE Gas has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.24. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 39,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 116,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.