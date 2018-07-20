Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €230.00 Price Target for Continental (CON)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CON has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Societe Generale set a €246.00 ($289.41) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Independent Research set a €236.00 ($277.65) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €253.00 ($297.65) price objective on Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €245.85 ($289.24).

CON stock opened at €199.20 ($234.35) on Monday. Continental has a 1-year low of €186.55 ($219.47) and a 1-year high of €257.40 ($302.82).

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

