Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $122.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s Q2 2018 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $7.66 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.22.

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $108.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $90.93 and a 12-month high of $116.86.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $388.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.22%.

In other news, VP Neal E. West sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $74,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $977,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,242,630. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $15,122,000. Robecosam AG grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 77.9% during the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 290,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,261,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 557.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 69,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,517,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 41.2% during the first quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after buying an additional 32,034 shares in the last quarter.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

