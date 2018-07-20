Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Encana Corp (ECA)

Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Parham now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Encana’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Encana alerts:

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Encana had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 6.96%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Encana from $17.25 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Encana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Encana from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.98.

Shares of Encana stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.97. Encana has a 52-week low of $8.79 and a 52-week high of $14.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Encana’s payout ratio is 13.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encana by 1.3% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 981,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Encana by 18.3% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 61,313 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Encana during the second quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Encana by 200.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 1,013,926 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Encana by 14.8% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,134,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 146,495 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Encana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.