Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) a €11.20 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. equinet set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.40 ($15.76).

Shares of B4B3 opened at €10.42 ($12.26) on Monday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a 52-week low of €15.12 ($17.79) and a 52-week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

