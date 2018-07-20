James R. Simons Sells 1,102 Shares of QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Director James R. Simons sold 1,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $16,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

James R. Simons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, James R. Simons sold 957 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $13,493.70.

On Wednesday, July 18th, James R. Simons sold 230,238 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $3,244,053.42.

On Monday, July 9th, James R. Simons sold 49 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $735.00.

On Friday, June 15th, James R. Simons sold 2,018 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $26,657.78.

On Tuesday, June 19th, James R. Simons sold 288,104 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $3,814,496.96.

On Tuesday, April 17th, James R. Simons sold 229,718 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $2,513,114.92.

QuinStreet opened at $13.80 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $665.06 million, a PE ratio of -230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. QuinStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $117.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QNST shares. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,080,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 591,400 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in QuinStreet by 173.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 463,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 293,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in QuinStreet by 237.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 346,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 243,644 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.