James M. Whitehurst Sells 9,513 Shares of Red Hat Inc (RHT) Stock

Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 9,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,379,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,286 shares in the company, valued at $54,271,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Red Hat opened at $146.20 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.08. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $95.88 and a 1-year high of $177.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The open-source software company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $813.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.48 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. analysts predict that Red Hat Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Hat announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the open-source software company to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Red Hat from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Red Hat from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Red Hat to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Red Hat to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $180.00 price target on Red Hat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 88.0% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,515,991 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $226,655,000 after purchasing an additional 709,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,419,442 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 23,279 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 393.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,230,188 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $183,925,000 after purchasing an additional 980,635 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 9.9% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 975,208 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $145,802,000 after purchasing an additional 87,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 819,370 shares of the open-source software company’s stock valued at $110,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

