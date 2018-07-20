James Investment Research Inc. Takes $8.58 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $123,519,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,207,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,114,000 after buying an additional 762,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,811,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $40,554,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd by 2,205.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 434,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after buying an additional 415,956 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%.

