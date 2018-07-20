James Investment Research Inc. Takes $6.58 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 95,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 140,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after buying an additional 64,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 208,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after buying an additional 82,181 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $7,465,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sally Grimes sold 19,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,325,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Hayes sold 20,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,390,907.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,593. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $64.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Pivotal Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Vertical Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $83.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

