Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jagged Peak Energy in a report issued on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst D. Deckelbaum now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

JAG has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $19.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.12.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy opened at $14.25 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com . The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of -1.42.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Jagged Peak Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $129.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Jagged Peak Energy’s revenue was up 227.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $418,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,167,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,006,809.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Davidson acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $147,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,250. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,390,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,513 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. Precocity Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,978,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $15,038,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $987,000. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

