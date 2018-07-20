Jag Capital Management LLC Invests $225,000 in Cass Information Systems (CASS)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASS traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 925 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,868. The company has a market cap of $873.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.19. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $74.49.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.98 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.28%.

In other Cass Information Systems news, insider Robert J. Mathias sold 1,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $77,909.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

