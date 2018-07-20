Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in Deere & Company by 7.5% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 11.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 22.8% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Deere & Company by 5.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Deere & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.70.

Shares of DE traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.02. 111,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,063. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $112.87 and a 12 month high of $175.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.32%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

