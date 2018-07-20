J M Smucker Co (SJM) Holdings Reduced by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 153.1% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $109.46. 33,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,748. J M Smucker Co has a 1-year low of $96.13 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J M Smucker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.83.

In related news, insider Joseph Stanziano sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $101,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $277,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,453,292.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,461. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

