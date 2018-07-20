J B Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Given a $151.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Loop Capital set a $151.00 price target on J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Cowen upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.79.

J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $121.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $131.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $744,125.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,422,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $156,897.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,195 shares of company stock valued at $33,453,200. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

