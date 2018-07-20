Ixcoin (IXC) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000772 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Ixcoin has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $74.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ixcoin has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ixcoin alerts:

I0Coin (I0C) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00001243 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Ixcoin

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,008,046 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin

Ixcoin Coin Trading

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ixcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.