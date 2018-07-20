iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 913.4% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after buying an additional 5,867,120 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88,508.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 386,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,546,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 487,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,306,000 after buying an additional 169,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,263,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF opened at $149.46 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.96 and a fifty-two week high of $150.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.4276 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

