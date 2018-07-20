iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) Position Trimmed by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Epstein & White Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 913.4% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,509,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867,120 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 88,508.0% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,409,000 after acquiring an additional 386,780 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,546,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 487,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,306,000 after acquiring an additional 169,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,263,000.

IWF stock opened at $149.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.96 and a 1 year high of $150.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

