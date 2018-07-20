iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (IGV) Stake Decreased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF comprises 3.5% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SPC Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF worth $16,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.07. 67,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0381 per share. This is a boost from iShares North American Tech-Software ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 26th.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.