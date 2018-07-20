iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Stake Raised by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB opened at $109.40 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.56 and a 1-year high of $111.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a $0.2327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd. This is a boost from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.