iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) Position Raised by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,598 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 3.2% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CKW Financial Group owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,661,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,649,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274,661 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 804.3% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 1,828,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,025 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $60,179,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,702,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,440,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF opened at $58.01 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.98 and a twelve month high of $64.71.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.4604 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Japan ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.57%.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

