iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) Holdings Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,670 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,897.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 440,256 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $462,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $67.75 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.3536 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from iShares MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.74.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

