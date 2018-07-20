iShares MBS ETF (MBB) Position Trimmed by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2,345.8% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.03. The company had a trading volume of 20,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,711. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $107.76.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.2321 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.