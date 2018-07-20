iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (EMIF) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.01

Press coverage about iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 47.1203928998456 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $35.28.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 20th were paid a $0.3602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

