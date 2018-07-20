Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) CFO Matthew C. Garrett Sells 14,537 Shares

Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 14,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $1,219,799.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Irhythm Technologies traded down $1.53, hitting $83.19, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 152,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,773. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.59. Irhythm Technologies Inc has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $89.73.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $30.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.07 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. Irhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IRTC. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 109.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,860,000 after buying an additional 364,422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 50.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 207,413 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,604,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,917,000 after buying an additional 120,352 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $7,326,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Irhythm Technologies by 20.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,318,000 after buying an additional 106,030 shares during the period.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

