IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP) Holdings Increased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 30,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.73, for a total value of $4,674,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $1,502,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,255 shares of company stock worth $10,528,512 in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on IPGP. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics opened at $239.86 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.97 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 9.54.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

