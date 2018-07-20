Investors Sell Shares of Microsoft (MSFT) on Strength (MSFT)

Traders sold shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) on strength during trading on Friday. $900.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,591.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $690.47 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Microsoft had the 2nd highest net out-flow for the day. Microsoft traded up $1.87 for the day and closed at $106.27

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $809.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 50.76%.

In related news, Director Sandra E. Peterson bought 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,584. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at $16,017,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488,089 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 5,931.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,562,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,569 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 52.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,012,266 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,005,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,879 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10,330.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,661,393 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7,456.3% in the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,551,481 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $324,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,481 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

