Investors Sell Shares of IBM Common Stock (IBM) on Strength on Analyst Downgrade

Traders sold shares of IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) on strength during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock to $150.00. $499.87 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $542.70 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $42.83 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, IBM Common Stock had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. IBM Common Stock traded up $4.72 for the day and closed at $149.24

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBM. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on IBM Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBM Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Societe Generale set a $149.00 price target on IBM Common Stock and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of IBM Common Stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Risk Paradigm Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of IBM Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in IBM Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in IBM Common Stock by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $131.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

IBM Common Stock (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 billion. IBM Common Stock had a return on equity of 69.71% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that IBM Common Stock will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBM Common Stock Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers Watson, a cognitive computing platform that interacts in natural language, processes big data, and learns from interactions with people and computers.

